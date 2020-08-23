BJP-JDU-LJP to Fight Bihar Polls Under Nitish’s Leadership: Nadda

Nadda linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Vocal for Local' with Bihar's Makhana or Madhubani paintings to drive home a point.

“The prime minister has spoken about ‘Vocal for Local'. In Bihar, we have to take forward the Makhana industry, Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpur's silk industry. Be it lychee of Muzaffarpur or honey of Madhubani – we all have to pursue it under self-reliant India,” Nadda said.

He also listed the efforts of the Centre like Kisan Credit Card and financial assistance to the MSME sector, hinting what the state unit will have to advertise in the forthcoming election campaign.

He also called upon the state leadership to “understand” the newly-announced National Education Policy.