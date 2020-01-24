‘BJP’s Poll Tactics a Political Poison’: The Economist on CAA, NRC

As the government's recent moves such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens stoked controversy and sparked widespread protests across India, the international media has also taken note of these developments. In its latest piece, The Economist, criticised PM Modi’s new citizenship law and termed the scheme a “decades-long project of incitement.”

"Students, secularists, even the largely fawning media have begun to speak out against Narendra Modi, the prime minister, for his apparent determination to transform India from a tolerant, multi-religious place into a chauvinist Hindu state. In fact, the scheme looks like the most ambitious step yet in a decades-long project of incitement," The Economist said in its strongly-worded article.

Editor-in-Chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, in her article ‘Intolerant India - How Modi is endangering the world's largest democracy’, writes about what she describes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “lack of compunction towards the minorities, and the ones speaking in their support.”