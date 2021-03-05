BJP Holds Election Committee Meet on Assam, WB; PM Modi Attends 

A BJP Central Election Committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Thursday, 5 March.

Ahead of Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory in March and April, the meeting discussed candidates for the polls in Assam and West Bengal, focusing on the first two phases, which are to be held on 27 March and 1 April, reports said.

Among those present at the meeting were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

From Assam, current CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass were in attendance. While for West Bengal, state party chief Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy were there.

Another meeting was expected to be held on Friday, but was later cancelled, reports said.