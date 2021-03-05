BJP Holds Election Committee Meet on Assam, WB; PM Modi Attends
Elections in West Bengal and Assam will be held from 27 March, with the results to be declared on 2 May.
A BJP Central Election Committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Thursday, 5 March.
Ahead of Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory in March and April, the meeting discussed candidates for the polls in Assam and West Bengal, focusing on the first two phases, which are to be held on 27 March and 1 April, reports said.
Among those present at the meeting were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
From Assam, current CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass were in attendance. While for West Bengal, state party chief Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy were there.
Another meeting was expected to be held on Friday, but was later cancelled, reports said.
“The seats for the two phases of elections have been discussed. The names of candidates will be announced after the final decision is taken.”Dilip Ghosh, as quoted by ANI after the meeting
Party leader Mukul Roy reportedly said after the meeting, "The party workers want Suvendu Adhikari to contest the Nandigram seat, no decision has been taken on it yet."
Three-Phase Voting in Assam, 8 Phases in Bengal
While the Assam election will conclude after its third and last phase on 6 April, polls in West Bengal are being held over an unprecedented eight phases, ending on 29 April.
The results for the elections in all four states and the Union territory of Puducherry will be declared on 2 May.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV)
