‘MVA Has Lost Moral Ground’: Fadnavis Meets Maha Guv Koshyari

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday, 24 March, claiming that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground to stay in power.

“Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground, they are working only for power. After so many incidents, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is silent, Sharad Pawar sahab held two press conference, he just tried to protect the minister,” Devendra Fadnavis said, after the delegation’s meeting with the governor, reported ANI.

Fadnavis added that he is “not afraid” even if the government decides to file a case against him.

“If they have to register a case about leaking official secrets, I have done that for Maharashtra's interest. If they file a case against me, I'm not afraid. If there are 4 more cases against me, I'm ready. I will go to court and prove my point,” he added.