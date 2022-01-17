BJP Asks Zee Tamil To Take Down Kids Satire Show for ‘Mocking the PM’ in a Skit

He added, "It is evident that the channel made no effort to curtail this blatant misinformation passed casually and that too through young children. In an effort to outrun their fellow participants, these children just do what it is told to them. What was being spoken is beyond their reasonable understanding and the guardians of these minors and Channel have to be held legally and morally accountable for this act.”

What Was The Skit About?

The skit aired on 15 January where two children played out a parody of the Tamil historical film Imsai Arasan 23 am Pulikesi. One of them dressed as the King and the other as a minister and were were seen making fun of a country’s ruler named Sindhiya. In the film, Sindhiya is portrayed as vain, silly and one who puts people in jail at his whim and lives in luxury while the land is ravaged by famine.

In the skit alleged to be mocking the PM, the children seem to be narrating the story of this king who tried to demonetise the currencies in a bid to eradicate black money, but failed in the process.

(With inputs from The News Minute)