BJP Asks Zee Tamil To Take Down Kids Satire Show for ‘Mocking the PM’ in a Skit
CTR Nirmal Kumar accused the channel of puppeteering the children into saying derogatory statements against the PM.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu has written a letter to Zee Tamil alleging that a skit performed by two contestants on a kids reality show called ‘Junior Super Stars Season 4’ defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CTR Nirmal Kumar, state president of IT and Social Media Cell of BJP in Tamil Nadu, wrote in the letter that the skit “mocked the PM” and demanded that Zee Tamil take the program off the air.
According to The News Minute, Kumar said in the letter, “Scathing remarks were passed about demonetisation, his diplomatic travel to various countries, PM’s attire and disinvestment. For a kid below the age of 10, it would have been impossible to even understand what these really mean. But, under the name of comedy, these topics were forced into the children.”
He accused the channel of puppeteering the children into saying derogatory statements against the Prime Minister.
He added, "It is evident that the channel made no effort to curtail this blatant misinformation passed casually and that too through young children. In an effort to outrun their fellow participants, these children just do what it is told to them. What was being spoken is beyond their reasonable understanding and the guardians of these minors and Channel have to be held legally and morally accountable for this act.”
What Was The Skit About?
The skit aired on 15 January where two children played out a parody of the Tamil historical film Imsai Arasan 23 am Pulikesi. One of them dressed as the King and the other as a minister and were were seen making fun of a country’s ruler named Sindhiya. In the film, Sindhiya is portrayed as vain, silly and one who puts people in jail at his whim and lives in luxury while the land is ravaged by famine.
In the skit alleged to be mocking the PM, the children seem to be narrating the story of this king who tried to demonetise the currencies in a bid to eradicate black money, but failed in the process.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
