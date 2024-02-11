BJP Got About Rs 1,300 Crore Through Electoral Bonds in 2022-2023: Audit Report

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received nearly Rs 1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, according to the party's annual audit report submitted to the Election Commission.
This is seven times more than what the Congress, the main Opposition party, got in the same period through the same route.
The BJP's total funds stood at Rs 2,120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 percent came from electoral bonds. In the financial year 2021-22, the BJP's total contributions were to the tune of Rs 1,775 crore.
How Did Other Parties Fare?
The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at Rs 2,360.8 crore, up from Rs 1,917 crore in the financial year 2021-22.
The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds, which was down from Rs 236 crore in 2021-22.
The Samajwadi Party (SP), a recognised state party, had earned Rs 3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.
The Telegu Desam Party (TDP), which is another state recognised party, earned Rs 34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.
The BJP also earned Rs 237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from Rs 135 crore in 2021-22.
Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the saffron party paid Rs 78.2 crore for the use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from Rs 117.4 crore in 2021-22.
The BJP also paid Rs 76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from Rs 146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.
(With inputs from NDTV)
