Delhi Elections: BJP, Cong Likely to Announce Candidates on 17 Jan

The elections will see a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress. Political commentators predict that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and BJP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats, with the Congress emerging as the third player.

Kejriwal is relying on populist schemes, like free electricity and water, free rides for women in the government-run buses, and expansion of the education and health infrastructure in the capital. The BJP, meanwhile, is eying to wrest power from Kejriwal through its recent decisions such as granting ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies and the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The saffron party has also accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil most of its promises and has tried to corner it over violence during anti-CAA protests in the city.