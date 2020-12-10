‘BJP Attacks Fellow Activists And Blames TMC’: CM Mamata Banerjee
The TMC Supremo said her party is the state’s party, urged people to stop “goons from outside” to win the elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 10 December, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's workers are attacking fellow activists and blaming the Trinamool Congress for the violence, reported PTI.
"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?" said Banerjee, according to PTI.
“You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked the police to investigate but I won’t put up with lies all the time,” she said, as quoted by news agency, ANI.
The TMC Supremo reiterated that her party is the state’s party and urged people to stop “goons from outside” from winning the elections and representing the state. Banerjee visited a camp of the "Duare Sarkar" (government at your doorstep) scheme in south Kolkata''s Bhowanipore area, where she asked, "Why will goons from outside (the state) come to Bengal during elections?"
Her statement has come days after the death of a BJP worker in a protest rally in Siliguri on 7 December. The police have claimed that the worker, who allegedly died in a shotgun firing, was not killed by their gun, and is likely due to some armed persons from outside who were brought in the rally. The saffron party, however, maintained that the police were behind the killing of its activist, reported PTI.
Banerjee Attacks BJP for Allegedly Spreading Lies About TMC
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Government of West Bengal will not allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state, reported PTI. She urged people to ensure that their names are there on the voters’ list. "Voter card is an identity card. There are some people who do not have any work and have joined the BJP. They are saying that they will enforce the NRC, CAA and the NPR. Though we will not let them do it, still I want people to understand the importance of voter cards," she said, reported PTI.
Banerjee attacked the BJP for allegedly spreading lies about her party. “They are saying that lawlessness prevails in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. I ask you whether you are unable to go out in the streets. They are also saying that there is no food, no health (infrastructure),” Banerjee said, reported PTI.
Claiming that her party will return to power in the Assembly election due in April-May next year, she said, "Till next June, rice and wheat will be free in Bengal. Our government will continue and we will try to make health and food free for every citizen of Bengal,” reported PTI.
BJP Chief Claims His Party Will Clinch West Bengal in 2021
Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda has claimed the party will win Bengal in 2021. “I can say with confidence that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. Lotus will bloom,” Nadda said, while addressing the party workers at South 24 Parganas.
On Thursday, he lashed out at Banerjee’s party for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit before the West Bengal polls, after his convoy was allegedly attacked and pelted with stones. He alleged there is intolerance and lawlessness in West Bengal.
Vehicles of BJP leaders, including the BJP chief, were stoned on Thursday, 10 December, when they were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
