‘BJP Attacks Fellow Activists And Blames TMC’: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 10 December, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's workers are attacking fellow activists and blaming the Trinamool Congress for the violence, reported PTI.

"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?" said Banerjee, according to PTI.