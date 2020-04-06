‘Help the Needy’: PM Modi to Members on BJP’s 40th Foundation Day
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrates its 40th anniversary on Monday, 6 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP workers to continue with the practice of social distancing while helping the needy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister reminded his party members of the need to come together as a nation to fight the battle against coronavirus.
“BJP’s 40th foundation day has come at a time when the entire country is fighting the COVID-19 battle. I would request all the party workers to follow the rules and regulations set by party President JP Nadda and follow social distancing and helping people in need. Let us all fight together to eradicate COVID-19 from India,” PM Modi’s tweet read.
BJP President’s Directives
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisation's foundation day on Monday.
Nadda has urged party workers to provide food packets to the needy, distribute home-made face covers and get signatures of people to express gratitude to emergency staff, from health professionals to sanitation workers and police besides bank and postal employees among others, working during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
They must maintain social distancing, he said.
The party workers were asked to provide food packets to 6 people under the #FeedtheNeedy programmme.
"In the next one week, put a system in place where we can provide two homemade face covers to each person at our booth. We should circulate videos of preparation and distribution of such face covers with #WearFaceCoverStaySafe," the guidelines added
“In every booth, they should contact 40 houses to get their signatures on thank you letters to emergency staff,” he said.
Nadda also asked them to read literature available in their house about the party and its senior leaders.
The BJP was founded on this day in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)