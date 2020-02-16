In Pics: Bizarre Smuggling Cases Across Indian Airports
From concealing foreign currency in peanuts and hollowed-out biscuits to hiding bars of gold in wigs, Indian passengers smuggling money and other goods have become more creative. Here are some cases that roused CISF’s suspicion and piqued The Quint’s interest.
Rs 45 Lakh Hidden in Biscuits and Peanuts
CISF apprehended a passenger at IGI Airport, Delhi, who was attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth approximately Rs 45 lakh by packaging the money in peanuts and hollowed-out biscuits.
In a video provided by CISF, officers can be seen opening peanuts to see foreign currency notes tied with string and stuffed inside, as well as rolled and put through biscuits.
Rs 96 Lakh Hidden in Turban
On 30 January, during routine behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Delhi’s IGI Airport noticed suspicious activity of a Bangkok-bound passenger at the check-in area of Terminal 3.
Once it was found out that his flight had been cancelled, the passenger was diverted to a random checking point for thorough search. During frisking, CISF personnel found Euro 1,19,200 and USD 2,000 (approximately Rs 96 lakh) in his turban.
Powdered Gold Packet Found in Woman’s Body Cavity
During a routine security check at Kolkata Airport, CISF noticed metal in the body cavity of a woman passenger. Upon frisking, a transparent packet with yellow metal powder (which appeared to be gold), weighing about 500 gm was found – covered with a sanitary napkin.
Euro 8,000 Uncovered in Phone Charger
On 12 January, at Kolkata Airport, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image in the hand baggage of a male passenger. The bags were referred for a physical check. Upon checking the bags, CISF personnel uncovered Euro 8,000 concealed in the man’s mobile charger and USD 25,000 in the false bottom of his bags.
Gold Worth Rs 32 Lakh Taped in Pants, Underwear
On 13 January, a passenger who was supposed to travel from Kolkata to Delhi was detained for moving suspiciously in the airport. The passenger was called aside and frisked by a CISF personnel.
During the pat down, the personnel discovered four packets with yellow paste and insulated tape stuck to the inner portion of the passenger’s jeans and one packet of the same, wrapped in black insulated tape, in his underwear.
The recovered yellow paste was later declared to be gold and weighed little over a kilogram, worth approximately Rs 32,25,000.
Gold Bars Concealed in Wig
During a security check at Kolkata Airport, CISF noticed metal in a passenger’s head region. It was further discerned that the passenger was wearing a wig. Upon being asked to remove the wig, two gold bars weighing about 166.40 gm each were found to have been concealed in the wig.
Later, the passenger, with the recovered gold bars – worth approximately Rs 10 lakh – was handed over to Customs Officials for further legal action in the matter.
