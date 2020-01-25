‘No Case to Frame Charges’: Bishop Mulakkal Files Discharge Plea
Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church, on Saturday, 25 January, filed a discharge petition before a lower court in connection with the case of alleged rape of a nun.
The trial court adjourned the matter to 4 February for the prosecution to file its objection to the plea filed by the Bishop, accused of raping and sexually assaulting a nun of the same diocese.
The Bishop filed the discharge plea as the Court was supposed to commence the preliminary hearing on charges on Saturday.
However, he was not present in the Court.
The case is based on a complaint filed against the bishop by the nun.
The Bishop, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team probed the case, has charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation in the case.
