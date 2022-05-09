Birth & Death Register Will be Linked to Census, Says Union Home Min Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 9 May, said that the birth and death registers will be linked to the census.

"By 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically," he said, while speaking at the inauguration of a Census office at Guwahati's Amingaon, reported news agency ANI.

Detailing the linking process, he said that after a person's birth, the corresponding details will be added to the census register and after he or she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after the person's death, the name will be deleted.

This way, the name or address changing process will also be smoother, he said.