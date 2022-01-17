‘Birju Maharaj, Khuda Hafiz!’: A Lucknow Neighbour’s Tribute

Though the Kathak world is mourning the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj, the Lucknow Gharana maestro, for the natives of the Golaganj locality of Lucknow city, it is a personal loss.

His family, since the days his ancestors shifted from Allahabad to the Awadh court in Faizabad, and then to Lucknow, had their "deorhi" (mansion) on Gwyne Road, now named after them as Mishra Bandhu Marg. A stone’s throw away from our ancestral home, late Shambhu Maharaj, Achchan Maharaj and Lachchu Maharaj were close neighbours and household names. They were active participants in the customs of their Muslim neighbours, especially the observances during Muharram.