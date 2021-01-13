Bird Flu: Sale and Storage of Chicken Banned in Parts of Delhi

The first cases of bird flu in Delhi were confirmed on Monday after eight samples from dead crows and ducks tested positive for avian flu. Earlier, over 35 crows were found dead in Delhi, including 24 at a park in Jasola and 10 ducks at Sanjay Lake.

According to ANI, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said, “Crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas.”

At least 10 states including Delhi have reported cases of Bird Flu so far with the deaths of thousands of birds across the country. The central government has set up a control room in Delhi to track and monitor the situation and to prevent the spread in humans.