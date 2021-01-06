Bird Flu Outbreak: Centre Issues Advisory, Sends Teams to States

The Centre issued advisories on Wednesday, 6 January, to contain the spread of bird flu also known as Avian influenza (H5N1) which has confirmed cases across five states of India – Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI.

In a letter to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed them to monitor the birds and take up surveillance to spot any signs of disease.

The letter has ordered immediate steps to control the spread of the virus, keeping in mind that it is transmissible to humans and domesticated animals, reported ANI.