Bill to Promote Gandhi’s Legacy Introduced in US House

America's legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives on 20 December 2019 to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr and sought a budgetary allocation of USD 150 million for the next five years.

Introduced to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the House Bill (HR 5517) affirms the friendship between the two largest democracies of the world and honours the legacy and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King.

The Bill also proposes establishing a Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will be created by the USAID under the Indian laws. It seeks a budgetary allocation of USD 30 million every year for the next five years to the USAID for this foundation.