'Trust Supreme Court': Bilkis Bano’s Husband on Challenging Convicts' Release

"We have faith in the highest court of this country. They've done justice before, they'd do justice again," said 45-year-old Yakub Rasool, husband of Bilkis Bano.

Bano, on 30 November, challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) the early release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping her and killing 13 members of her family in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The convicts were released on 15 August as per Gujarat government's remission policy from 1992.

Speaking to The Quint, Rasool said that the couple was always sure about challenging the remission. "Initially our lawyers didn't have the documents required to challenge the release of the convicts. The day we got the documents, we started our preparations," he said.