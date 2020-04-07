FIR Against Biker Who Spat on Manipuri Girl and Fled in Mumbai
The spit-stained clothes of the 25-year-old.(Photo courtesy: The 25-year-old victim)

FIR Against Biker Who Spat on Manipuri Girl and Fled in Mumbai

Ankita Sinha
India

In an act that displays blatant racism a woman, hailing from Manipur, was spat on by a biker in Mumbai’s Kalina area on Monday, 6 April. The 25-year-old, who has been working in Mumbai for 6 years now, was on her way to collect groceries being distributed by the Naga Students’ Union Mumbai (NSUM).

While trying to cross the road near the Kalina Atulji main signal with her sister, the girls noticed a person riding a two-wheeler stop in front of them. He then proceeded to take off his mask, spat at the sisters and then sped away.

“This happened at around 2:30 pm when I was crossing the road with my sister. We were heading towards the Kalina market. Suddenly, a person who was riding a bike stopped in front of us, took off his mask and spat on me and fled away. I was so shocked I couldn’t even note down the licence plate number.”
The victim  
While her sister managed to step out of the way, the 25-year-old couldn’t. She sustained spit stains on her shirt. This is her first brush with racial discrimination in Mumbai, she said.

“I have been living here for the past six years but I never faced any such incidents of racial discrimination before,” she said, adding,

“What’s especially dangerous is that there is a virus that is spreading right now, and this man spat on me.” 
The victim 

Mumbai Police Files FIR

Mumbai police have filed an FIR against the unidentified accused under sections 270 and 352 IPC. This includes being booked for a malignant act that is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

“We have registered a case and are investigating further. CCTV footages are being analysed to trace the accused.”
DCP Manjunath Singe 

The National Commission for Women meanwhile, took suo motu cognisance of the incident and clarified that it will look into the matter for appropriate action.

