FIR Against Biker Who Spat on Manipuri Girl and Fled in Mumbai

In an act that displays blatant racism a woman, hailing from Manipur, was spat on by a biker in Mumbai’s Kalina area on Monday, 6 April. The 25-year-old, who has been working in Mumbai for 6 years now, was on her way to collect groceries being distributed by the Naga Students’ Union Mumbai (NSUM).

While trying to cross the road near the Kalina Atulji main signal with her sister, the girls noticed a person riding a two-wheeler stop in front of them. He then proceeded to take off his mask, spat at the sisters and then sped away.