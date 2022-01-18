Bihar's Nitish Kumar Govt to Ease Liquor Ban After Sustained Criticism
As per the report, the government will table a proposal in the regard during the state's upcoming budget session.
A top official of the Janata Dal United has said that the Nitish Kumar government will review the liquor ban in the state, and likely give relaxation to violators, IANS reported.
As per the report, the administration will table a proposal in the regard during the upcoming budget session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
The proposal reportedly indicates that violators of the ban in public will be let off after paying a penalty on the spot, meaning that liquor consumption will be permitted at home.
However, the same is not applicable on repeat offenders. A person repeatedly violating the norms of the prohibition law will be liable to face imprisonment, IANS reported.
Additionally, the official stated that the vehicle employed for smuggling liquor may also be released upon the payment of a fine.
The development comes amid mounting political pressure on the state administration in light of the poor implementation of the law. In the last four months, a slew of liquor tragedies have occurred in the state, taking lives of at least 80 people.
Even though the ban has been in effect since 2016, violations in many state districts occur frequently.
Reacting to the news of the proposal, the chief spokesperson of HAM, Danish Rizwan said:
Chief minister Nitish Kumar, instead of bringing amendment or review of liquor prohibition law, should do a survey on this issue. If common people of the state are satisfied with the amendment or review, our party will not go against it. If people of Bihar are in favour of withdrawal of the liquor ban, we also respect that decision.Danish Rizwan, as per IANS
(With inputs from IANS.)
