COVID-19 Super Spreader: Groom Dies, 113 Infected at Bihar Wedding

A wedding in rural Patna on 15 June has turned out to be a super-spreader of the novel coronavirus as 113 people who attended the wedding have tested COVID-19 positive. This is the biggest infection chain in Bihar reported to date.

Also, the numbers were part of the highest single-day spike in the state – 394.

The groom, who was running a high fever, died two days after the wedding in a village about 22 km from the state capital. According to a report in The Indian Express, the body was cremated without a COVID-19 test.