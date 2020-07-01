COVID-19 Super Spreader: Groom Dies, 113 Infected at Bihar Wedding
This is the biggest infection chain in Bihar reported to date.
A wedding in rural Patna on 15 June has turned out to be a super-spreader of the novel coronavirus as 113 people who attended the wedding have tested COVID-19 positive. This is the biggest infection chain in Bihar reported to date.
Also, the numbers were part of the highest single-day spike in the state – 394.
The groom, who was running a high fever, died two days after the wedding in a village about 22 km from the state capital. According to a report in The Indian Express, the body was cremated without a COVID-19 test.
How Many Have Been Infected?
Approximately 360 people attended the wedding, most coming from Paliganj and adjoining towns of Naubatpur and Bihta.
Members of the bride's family were tested as part of the contact-tracing process while efforts by the health department are still underway to find the remaining people who attended the wedding.
Most who have been reported as positive are relatives of the 30-year-old groom and guests who attended the ceremony. A lot of them are asymptomatic and have been admitted to isolation centres in Bihta and Phulwari Sharif.
The report also mentions that the bride has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Paliganj sub-division area has been declared a containment zone and has been sealed.
Groom Wanted Wedding to Be Deferred
The groom was a software engineer working in Gurugram and arrived at his village in the last week of May.
As per the report, a relative of the groom said, “Even though he was feeling unwell by 14 June and wanted the wedding deferred, family heads from both sides advised against it, citing huge financial losses if the arrangements had to be cancelled.”
Another relative who attended the wedding tested negative; he said that the groom was keeping well and showed no symptoms after coming back from the city. No one suspected COVID-19 as the rural areas are mostly free of the malady.
By the day of the wedding, the groom was running a high fever although the relatives did not suspect COVID-19. They later rushed him to the hospital but he died on the way.
The state of Bihar has to date has recorded 9,988 cases of COVID-19, most of which have emerged from Patna. The recovery rate of Bihar stands at 77 percent, with 2,132 active cases. Sixty-eight have died so far due to COVID-19.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
