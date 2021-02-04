Want Passport, Jobs? Be Wary Online, Offline: Bihar & U’khand Cops

In a fresh order, the Bihar Police has now warned that persons indulging in criminal activities during law and order incidents, protest demonstrations, disruption of road traffic and are further named in a charge sheet, would find it difficult to get passports, government jobs, financial grants by the state, or even bank loans, The Indian Express reported.

The Uttarakhand Police, taking this a step further, now plan to monitor and take note of comments made by persons on social media. At a conference of police officers on Tuesday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar asked cops to maintain a record of people making “anti-national” or “anti-social” posts on social media, with screenshots as evidence, according to the Express report.