Bihar Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Set to Play Important Role For BJP
Fadnavis is said to have joined a core group BJP meeting in Bihar virtually through a video link on Thursday.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to play an important role for the BJP in the upcoming Bihar election.
On Thursday, 13 August, Fadnavis is said to have joined a core group BJP meeting in Bihar virtually through a video link, NDTV reported.
The report further mentioned that sources say the former Maharashtra chief minister will take part in all the major meetings on the upcoming polls.
“He has already begun his work and will play an active role. A formal announcement regarding his responsibility may be made later by party president JP Nadda,” a BJP source told PTI.
The move is being linked to the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the tussle between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over the probe.
The core committee of the BJP party in Bihar reportedly includes Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.
Yadav was the party’s campaign in charge for Maharashtra election that were held last year.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI)
