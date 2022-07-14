Ex Jharkhand Cop Among 2 Arrested by Bihar Police for Alleged Terror Links

The Bihar Police said that they had busted a terror module after arresting two people, including a retired Jharkhand police official, allegedly associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the police said on Thursday, 14 July.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez. While Jallaluddin is a former police officer, Parvez is the brother of an accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan blast in Patna, the police said.

"(The accused) have links with PFI. Jallauddin was earlier associated with Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar stated.

The police also added that, under the pretext of running an NGO, the duo were involved in training people in martial arts and terror activities.