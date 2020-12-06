Bihar Migrant Worker’s Son Wins Gold Medal and US Scholarship

A 22-year-old student of IIT Roorke Rahul Kumar has won a gold medal and a scholarship to pursue a PhD degree from the University of Utah, US.

Kumar is the son of a migrant worker from Sosandi, a nondescript village in Bihar's Nalanda district. His father Sunil Singh works on a power loom in Surat on a daily wage basis. He was compelled to shift to Gujarat since the small piece of land that the family owns in Bihar wasn't sufficient for him and his four siblings to earn a living.

During the annual convocation of the institute held via digital mode, Rahul, who completed his B Tech in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, was awarded the President's Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal for his social initiatives.

Apart from being academically brilliant, Rahul has always been inclined towards the welfare of society and his zeal led him to become the General Secretary of National Service Scheme (NSS), IIT Roorkee.