Bihar Man Stabbed Inside Dasna Devi Temple in UP's Ghaziabad
The victim has been identified as Swami Nareshnand, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar.
A 52-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was attacked multiple times with a paper-cutter while he was sleeping on the premises of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, the chief mahant of the temple, was in his room on the temple premises, when the incident took place on the intervening night of 9 and 10 August.
The victim was identified as Swami Nareshnand, resident of Samastipur district of Bihar. He had come to Ghaziabad to attend a function on 7 August.
CCTV cameras in Temple Defunct
Following the attack, Nareshnand was rushed to a private hospital in the district where his condition, police claimed, was stable after a surgery.
Ghaziabad Police has begun investigation in the case although no complaint has been filed.
A preliminary probe revealed that the CCTV cameras installed inside the temple were not working.
"CCTVs installed in the temple were not working. We are trying to scan through the footage of other CCTV cameras in the locality. We shall register an FIR based on the complaint we receive."Iraj Raja, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural)
Temple at the Centre of Controversy
According to the police, apart from four police gunners in the personal security of Narsinghanand, there is heavy deployment of local police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at the main gate and on the premises of the temple and it is highly unlikely that the assailant made his way through the main gate.
"There is a wall around the perimeter of the temple campus. But its height is low at some places. Probably the assailant scaled the wall at one such point and escaped after the attack."Iraj Raja, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police said.
The Dasna Devi temple has been at the centre of controversy in the recent past. Earlier this year, on 11 March, Shringi Yadav, one of the disciples of Narsinghanand, was reportedly recorded on video thrashing a 14-year-old Muslim boy. Yadav had thrashed the kid as he had entered the temple to drink water.
There is a board outside the temple premises, that reads, “Ye mandir Hinduon ka pavitra sthal hai. Yahan Musalmano ka pravesh varjit hai (This temple is a holy place for Hindus. Entry of Muslims is strictly prohibited).”
