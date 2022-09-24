ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorists Fire Upon 2 Labourers From Bihar in J&K's Pulwama
The labourers have been shifted to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, on Saturday, 24 September.
The incident took place in Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama, reported news agency ANI.
"They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Crisis
Edited By :Tejas Harad
