Bihar Govt to Treat Offensive, Anti-Govt Online Posts as a Crime

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 21 January ordered the state police's Economic Offenses Wing to penalise anti-government and other defamatory posts on social media against ministers, and other officials, as they fall under the category of cybercrime, NDTV reported.

The Economic Offenses Wing is the nodal authority on detecting, preventing and probing cases pertaining to cybercrime.

In a letter to all secretaries of the state government, EOW Chief IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan wrote, “It has come to light that certain persons and organisations have been making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials,” NDTV quoted.

He added, “This is against prescribed law and comes under the category of cybercrime.”

In the past, the Bihar CM has lashed out at criticism on the internet and urged his followers to not believe social media posts. This is his first appeal for legal action against the same.