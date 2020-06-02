The Bihar government is distributing free condoms to migrant workers who will be going home after their two-week institutional quarantine, said a PTI report on Tuesday, 2 June. They will also be given to those in home quarantine.Over 8.77 lakh people have left the quarantine facilities in recent weeks.No Testing or Quarantine: Returning Migrants Decry Bihar’s ApathyThe campaign had been launched by the Bihar State Health Society (BSHS) to promote family planning in the state, that is densely populated.A BSHS official told The Hindu, “At the time of migrants’ discharge from quarantine and isolation centres, the health workers not only give them tips on family planning but also provide packets of condoms, contraceptives and pregnancy kits to them.”The distribution has begun in certain districts like Gopalganj, Jamui, Samastipur, Supaul, Saran, Rohtas and East Champaran.While doing the door-to-door screening survey, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) healthcare workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) have been asked to provide the migrants with condoms and contraceptives as well, said the official to The Hindu.An official who is entrusted with family planning in the State Health Society told PTI that this move, however, was “purely a family planning measure and has nothing to do with COVID-19.”(With inputs from The Hindu and PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.