Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan LJP’s CM Face; NDA Debates Seat Sharing

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan has served an ultimatum to its key ally BJP, just a few weeks before the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, LJP national general secretary Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi told the media that Chirag Paswan is the CM candidate of the party, according the news agency ANI.

According to NDTV reports, Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, met BJP President JP Nadda on Monday, 28 September, and has demanded a decision on seat sharing.