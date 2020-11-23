Counting Day Malpractice: RJD Leader Lost by 1569 Votes, Blames EC

Rashtriya Janata Dal Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) candidate Ritu Kumar filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) on 11 November 2020 demanding a recount of votes in her Assembly seat Parihar in Bihar.

Kumar lost by 1569 votes to BJP candidate Gayatri Devi. In her complaint to EC she claims she lost due to ‘malicious practices’.

She told The Quint that the State Election Commission refused to accept her complaint.