Modi, Shah Claim Win, Thank Bihar For Trusting NDA; Counting on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 November, thanked the voters of Bihar for “trusting the NDA” in the state, after the alliance gained an edge in the Assembly election results. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party within the NDA, by winning at least 64 seats.

“Each and every voter of Bihar clearly stated that their priority is only development,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted, after almost 16 hours since counting began.

The prime minister added that the people of Bihar have responded to ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas.’