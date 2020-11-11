Modi, Shah Claim Win, Thank Bihar For Trusting NDA; Counting on
The BJP emerged as the single-largest party within the NDA, with the outfit winning at least 64 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 November, thanked the voters of Bihar for “trusting the NDA” in the state, after the alliance gained an edge in the Assembly election results. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party within the NDA, by winning at least 64 seats.
“Each and every voter of Bihar clearly stated that their priority is only development,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted, after almost 16 hours since counting began.
The prime minister added that the people of Bihar have responded to ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas.’
“The blessings of the NDA’s good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar’s dreams are, what Bihar’s expectations are,” he added.
Home Minister Amit Shah was the first BJP leader to thank people of Bihar for ‘choosing development, progress’.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people showed trust in the party’s ‘development for all’ motto.
BJP President JP Nadda tweeted that he “wholeheartedly congratulated and thanked the people of Bihar for today's mandate.”
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted and said that people trust PM Modi's leadership and development-based politics. He also congratulated JP Nadda and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on their hard work.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted a series of tweets where he thanked the people of Bihar for “reposing their trust in NDA once again”. He went on to congratulate PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda and the party cadres.
Lok Janshakti Party’s National President Chirag Paswan also declared victory for the BJP and PM Modi. “People of Bihar have expressed confidence in PM Modi. It is clear from the results that there is enthusiasm in the people for the BJP. This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Paswan said.
While the final Election Commission results are yet to come in, the NDA is leading in 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in 110 seats.
