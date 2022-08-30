ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar: Cop Killed Amid Stone-Pelting in Anti-Encroachment Drive in Darbhanga

Villagers had allegedly pelted stones at the police team who had gone to clear the encroachments near Tarauni Mode.

A police personnel was killed in Bihar's Darbhanga after an anti-encroachment drive in the district turned violent on Monday, 29 August.

Villagers had allegedly pelted stones at the police team who had gone to clear the encroachments near Tarauni Mode in the Nehra Sahayak police station area on Monday afternoon, and had also attacked police vehicles.

Home Guard Chet Narayan Singh was severely injured in the brawl and was taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, where he succumbed.
Protesters damaged three government vehicles and severely injured three officials, including Chet Narayan Singh – the driver of a police vehicle. All three were immediately taken to the nearest hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries,” Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said, noting that the condition of the other two personnel was stable.

A case will be registered against the locals involved in stone-pelting, he told the media.

Topics:  Bihar   Darbhanga 

