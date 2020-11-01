Bihar CM Exclusive: ‘Munger Row Won’t Have Political Consequences’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 1 November commented on the Munger unrest in an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia and said that it was a one-off incident that will not have any political repercussions.

Asked if the incident bothered him and if the violence would be used to polarise elction campaigning, Nitish Kumar said that the Election Commission’s orders were followed by the state police.

“During elections, the Election Commission is reponsible for the police and all other work is pre-authorised by us via the Chief Secretary. All these tasks become everybody's responsibility. If an incident has taken place, it is being probed right now. The culprits will face strict actions against them,” he said.