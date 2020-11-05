Overcrowded Boat With 50 Passengers Capsizes In Bihar, One Dead

A boat with over 50 passengers overturned in the Ganga near Bihar's Bhagalpur district, killing a 40-year-old woman on 5 November. The incident occurred at around 10.30 am on Thursday according to officials who fear that at least 7 others may have drowned. There were efforts by State Disaster Relief Force and local divers to find the missing people.

The remaining passengers who were on the boat either swam to safety or were helped by the rescue team.