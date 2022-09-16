Bihar: 4 Arrested for Begusarai Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 11

Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Bihar's Begusarai, which claimed the life of one person and left at least 11 injured, the police said on Friday, 16 September.

The accused persons have been identified as Keshav, Sumit, Yuvraj, and Naga. Keshav was the first to be caught at the Jhajha railway station in the state, following which the names of the other accused also came to the fore.

All four accused are reportedly residents of Begusarai.