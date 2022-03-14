'You Listen to Me': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Speaker in Bihar Assembly Over Charge

Under the special privilege motion, he asked the chief secretary and DGP of Bihar to take action in this matter. Unfortunately, no action has been taken against alleged SHOs and DSP.

Sanjay Sarawgi, a BJP leader, took up the issue during the Question hour of Vidhan Sabha and asked the minister to inform the house about the action taken report.

As the chief minister is also holding the home portfolio, he got upset. He stood from the seat and directly told the speaker that the house cannot run like this.