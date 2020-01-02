‘Big Relief When PM Hugged Me’: ISRO Chief on Moon Mission Failure

“That gave us another ambition for us that we should do more. That is the feeling I had. We are working with more vigor than we had to achieve more and more in the space system,” Sivan added in an interview with NDTV.

The ISRO chief was visibly upset when, during the last stages of an otherwise successful mission, the lander – which carried the rover, Pragyan – stopped responding. Video footage showed PM Modi hugging him as he broke down.

The lander’s remnants were found 21 later, scattered on the surface of the moon.