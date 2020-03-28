Big Contributions by Tatas, Akshay, BCCI for COVID-19 Relief Work
Here are some celebrities and organisations who are aiding relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Here are some celebrities and organisations who are aiding relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Big Contributions by Tatas, Akshay, BCCI for COVID-19 Relief Work

The Quint
India

From Akshay Kumar pledging Rs 25 crore, to Tata Trusts and Tata Sons announcing a combined contribution of Rs 1,500 crore, here are some celebrities and organisations who are aiding relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read : Coronavirus Tracker: LIVE Number of COVID-19 Cases And Recoveries

Loading...

Akshay Kumar: Rs 25 Crore

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”
Akshay Kumar

Thanking Kumar for his contribution, PM Modi tweeted, “Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

Also Read : COVID-19: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons: Rs 1,500 Crore

Tata Trusts committed Rs 500 crore and Tata Sons pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore to aid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Tata Trusts committed Rs 500 crore and Tata Sons pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore to aid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore and Tata Sons has pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore to aid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis. That is a total of Rs 1,500 crore in contributions by the Tatas.

“The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.”
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts

Also Read : Tatas Pledge Rs 1,500 Crore to Help India Fight Coronavirus Crisis

BCCI: Rs 51 Crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will donate Rs 51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, “to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.”

Suresh Raina: Rs 52 Lakh

Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.
Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sureshraina3)

Cricketer Suresh Raina pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

PM Modi called Raina’s contribution “a brilliant fifty.”

Also Read : Suresh Raina Pledges Rs 52 Lakh in Fight Against COVID-19 

Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Rs 1.5 Crore

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged Rs 10 million (1 crore) to the PM’s National Relief Fund, and an additional Rs 5 million (50 lakh) to the West Bengal CM’s Relief Fund.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged Rs 10 million (1 crore) to the PM’s National Relief Fund, and an additional Rs 5 million (50 lakh) to the West Bengal CM’s Relief Fund.
(Photo Courtesy: Sabyasachi Mukherjee)

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote in a post on Instagram, “After securing my employees, I am pledging Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and an additional Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal’s Relief Fund, with the expectation that the money be used to ramp up medical facilities in the country.”

IAS Association: Rs 21 Lakh

The IAS Association wrote that it has decided “to contribute Rs 21 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID-19.” The Association added that all its members will also contribute at least a day’s salary.

Also Read : From Sachin to Federer: Sports Fraternity Join the COVID-19 Fight

‘Every Single Contribution Matters’

Stressing that every single contribution matters, Modi quote-tweeted a couple of posts of contributions to the tune of Rs 500 or Rs 1000.

Also Read : PM Modi Sets up PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...