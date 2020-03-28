Big Contributions by Tatas, Akshay, BCCI for COVID-19 Relief Work
From Akshay Kumar pledging Rs 25 crore, to Tata Trusts and Tata Sons announcing a combined contribution of Rs 1,500 crore, here are some celebrities and organisations who are aiding relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Akshay Kumar: Rs 25 Crore
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same.
Thanking Kumar for his contribution, PM Modi tweeted, “Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”
Tata Trusts and Tata Sons: Rs 1,500 Crore
Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore and Tata Sons has pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore to aid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis. That is a total of Rs 1,500 crore in contributions by the Tatas.
“The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.”Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts
BCCI: Rs 51 Crore
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will donate Rs 51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, “to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.”
Suresh Raina: Rs 52 Lakh
Cricketer Suresh Raina pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.
PM Modi called Raina’s contribution “a brilliant fifty.”
Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Rs 1.5 Crore
Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote in a post on Instagram, “After securing my employees, I am pledging Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and an additional Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal’s Relief Fund, with the expectation that the money be used to ramp up medical facilities in the country.”
IAS Association: Rs 21 Lakh
The IAS Association wrote that it has decided “to contribute Rs 21 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID-19.” The Association added that all its members will also contribute at least a day’s salary.
‘Every Single Contribution Matters’
Stressing that every single contribution matters, Modi quote-tweeted a couple of posts of contributions to the tune of Rs 500 or Rs 1000.
