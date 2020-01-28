Bidar School Mgmt Booked for Sedition for Staging Anti-CAA Play
The principal and authorities of a school in north Karnataka’s Bidar district have been booked for sedition, provoking breach of peace and other charges for allegedly having students perform a play at the school’s annual function where they took a swipe at PM Modi with relation to the CAA and the NRC on 21 January.
According to the FIR that was registered at New Town Police Station on Sunday, 26 January, the management has been booked under Sections 124A (sedition), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity), 153A (promoting communal hatred) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
The incident came to light after a video of the performance was uploaded by a Mohamad Yusuf Raheem, a journalist based in Bidar, who has also been named in the FIR. Confirming the FIR, Bidar SP said that the case is being investigated.
CEO of Shaheen Education Institute Thouseef Madikeri said police officers including the deputy superintendent, sub-inspector and others had been visiting the school located at Shapur Gate for the past three days and ‘mentally harassing the students and the staff’.
“Yesterday, they sealed the control room. Today, they have started interrogating the students of classes 4 and 5. It was staged by five-six students in which they took a jibe at PM Modi. Someone made a video and shared on social media. They are accusing us of spreading communal violence and hatred which will create disturbance in society,” he said, adding that school authorities are trying to get bail from a local court.
According to the FIR, the case has been filed by a Neelesh, a social worker in Bidar.
In the video that was shared on social media, a student can be heard saying: “The government is telling Muslims to leave India and go... they are asking us to furnish documents of our parents and grandparents. If we can’t, they say we have to leave.”
Thouseef Madikeri also said that the staff or management of the school had not told the students what to say, but that parents had helped the students stage the drama for the annual day function.
