Chhattisgarh CM’s Father Sent to 15-Day Custody Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was sent to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday, 7 September, by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community, Baghel’s lawyer Gajendra Sonkar said.

Raipur police had registered a case against Nand Kumar on Sunday, 5 September, following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', an official said, news agency PTI reported.

The official added that the case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquillity).

86-year-old Nand Kumar Baghel will be presented before the court again on 21 September. As per his instructions, his lawyer didn't file application for his bail on Tuesday.