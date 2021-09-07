Chhattisgarh CM’s Father Sent to 15-Day Custody Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks
'Sarv Brahmin Samaj' in its complaint alleged that Baghel’s father had recently asked people to boycott Brahmins.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was sent to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday, 7 September, by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community, Baghel’s lawyer Gajendra Sonkar said.
Raipur police had registered a case against Nand Kumar on Sunday, 5 September, following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', an official said, news agency PTI reported.
The official added that the case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquillity).
86-year-old Nand Kumar Baghel will be presented before the court again on 21 September. As per his instructions, his lawyer didn't file application for his bail on Tuesday.
The 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj' in its complaint alleged that Baghel’s father Nand Kumar had recently asked people to boycott Brahmins and had termed them as foreigners. He also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said, PTI reported.
Nobody is Above the Law: CM
Earlier, CM Baghel had said in a tweet in Hindi, "Nobody is above the law in my government, even if he is the chief minister's father."
He added, "As chief minister, I have the responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he made a remark against a community, I am sorry. Legal action will be taken."
(With inputs from PTI)
