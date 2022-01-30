Journo Arrested for Using Fake Email ID and Signature of UP CM Adityanath

According to the probe, he created the fake email id and prepared forged letters to seek advertisement support in favour of his local newspapers, such as “TOP News” or “Breaking News”.

The emails and scanned letters with forged signatures of UP CM Yogi Adityanath had been sent to PSUs like Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and GAIL India.

Seth is also involved in a case of extortion registered against him at PS Chaliya Ganj, Cuttack on complaint of an executive engineer of PWD, Odisha.