BHU Student Refuses to Accept Degree Over Arrest of CAA Protesters
Rajat Singh, a student of Banaras Hindu University refused to accept his degree over the arrest of nearly 70 anti-CAA protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday, 24 December.
In a video of the event, Singh, a student of MA (History of Arts), can be seen refusing the certificate and explaining the reason for his protest.
Further, Singh condemned the BHU administration for being indifferent towards the arrests. "The students who were supposed to be at the convocation are in jail and the university does not care about us. This is why I will not accept the degree," Sign added.
Amid the unrest over the CAA and the NRC, around 70 people were arrested and sent to jail on 19 December. Of the 70 arrested, 25 are from BHU.
The accused have been charged under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while being armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal code.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)