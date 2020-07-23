Bhopal, Kohima and Other Cities in Lockdown – What You Should Know

India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

As concerns over community transmission begin to intensify, many states and Union Territories like Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have decided to impose lockdowns again.

Here’s what the states reimposing lockdowns are planning to do, what guidelines are being put in place for the public, and how long the restrictions are expected to last: