Bhopal, Kohima and Other Cities in Lockdown – What You Should Know
Here’s what all restrictions the states going back under lockdown are planning to impose, and for how long.
India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
As concerns over community transmission begin to intensify, many states and Union Territories like Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have decided to impose lockdowns again.
Here’s what the states reimposing lockdowns are planning to do, what guidelines are being put in place for the public, and how long the restrictions are expected to last:
Kashmir
A complete lockdown was announced on Wednesday, 22 July, in Kashmir, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be lifted on 27 July at 6 am. It is applicable across the Valley, except for Bandipora – the only district not declared a red-zone.
According to PTI, strict restrictions were imposed in most parts of the Valley on Thursday.
Thoubal, Manipur
Noting that positive cases of COVID-19 are being detected in those “who have no recent travel history outside the state,” the Government of Manipur on Tuesday, 21 July, announced a complete lockdown in the Thoubal district of the state.
The lockdown is slated to be in effect till 27 July.
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
A 10-day lockdown is set to take effect in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from 8pm on Thursday, 24 July. The state’s chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced the same in a tweet on Wednesday and requested the public to be careful and follow all the rules.
West Bengal Lockdown
The West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown in the state on 23, 25 and 29 July.
“In view of the current situation, of spread of COVID-19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures,” said a government notification.
Bihar
A 16-day lockdown, from 16 to 31 July, is underway in Bihar.
The lockdown, as per a Times of India report, is in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarter levels.
Nagaland
A seven-day total lockdown will be enforced in Kohima, Nagaland, starting 25 July and ending on 31 July. According to East Mojo, this announcement, made on Thursday, came after an emergency meeting of the Kohima District Task Force.
The order, signed by deputy commissioner (DC) of Kohima Gregory Thejawelie, said that the measures have been imposed to attain “more comprehensive contact tracing, early detection of suspected cases and isolation measures so as to slow down the chain of detection of transmission and to further contain the spread of COVID-19.”
