Bhopal Jail Encounter: 4 Years On, Kin of Undertrial Await Justice

While a social activist, who closely watched the incident, Madhuri said, “This was a televised encounter. The whole country saw how people who were unarmed and waving their hands in surrender were next seen dead; and one person Akheel Khilji was still alive though unconscious when he was shot dead at point-blank range by a police officer."

She further said that the circumstances of the jailbreak were so unbelievable that the suspicion that they were deliberately taken out and killed still continues. The then SP Arvind Saxena was heard giving instructions to kill them all. Entry and exit wounds suggest shooting from close range.

"To all appearances, it was murder and no evidence has emerged to suggest otherwise. The Pandey Commission was clearly a whitewash job. It did not even try to offer an explanation for the discrepancies or deal with the footage which showed the killing of unarmed people," said Madhuri, who is also the Convenor of Jagrit Aadivasi Dalit Sanghatan Madhuri.

Senior Journalist Rakesh Dixit said, “Unfortunately both the administration and the courts have also failed us in this matter. Families of the victims are still trying to get an FIR registered, and Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s bench in the Supreme Court refused to even order an enquiry!”