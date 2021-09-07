Bhima Koregaon: Rona Wilson Granted 2 Week Temporary Bail After Father’s Demise

The Special NIA court has granted temporary bail to activist Rona Wilson following his father’s demise on 18 August.

Wilson had last met his father months before he was arrested by Pune Police in April 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the violence at the Bhima Koregaon Memorial.

Special Judge DE Kothalikar directed Wilson to be released between 13 to 27 September, on furnishing a PR Bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, LiveLaw reported. He has also been asked to surrender on 27 September at 6 pm.