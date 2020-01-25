‘Against the Constitution’: Maha Min on Bhima Case Given to NIA
In a surprising development on Friday, 24 January, the central government transferred the Bhima-Koregaon case to the national investigating agency (NIA).
The move drew sharp reactions from the Maharashtra government who accused the Centre of taking the decision without the consent of the state government, adding that the decision was “against the Constitution”.
In a tweet, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hit out at the Centre and said, “I strongly condemn the decision to transfer the investigation of "Koregaon-Bhima" case to NIA, by the Central Government without any consent of Maharashtra State Government.”
Deshmukh also said that the decision was taken after the new Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra decided to “go to the root of the matter”.
The case pertains to the violence that broke out near Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district on 1 January 2018. Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates victory of British forces which included Dalit Mahar soldiers over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.
BJP Conspiracy: Jitendra Awhad
NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad hit out at the government and said that without the central government can’t take the decision without the consent of the state government.
Referring to the earlier state government run by the BJP, Ahwad said that no such decision was made in the last three years.
“The central government has taken the rights of Maharashtra's legal system into its hands by violating its limitations, it is unconstitutional,” Ahwad said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, he had also hit out at the BJP government alleging that the Elgar Parishad violence (Bhima-Koregaon) was a “conspiracy” of the previous BJP-led government to malign the image of activists sympathetic to Dalit causes.
NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase too trained his guns on the BJP and said, “What is the BJP afraid of? Why have they suddenly lost faith in Maharashtra Police?”
Earlier on Thursday, the police had briefed state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deshmukh about the status of the probe. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the case.
Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat also called the decision against the federal structure of India.
(With inputs from PTI)
