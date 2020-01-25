‘Against the Constitution’: Maha Min on Bhima Case Given to NIA

In a surprising development on Friday, 24 January, the central government transferred the Bhima-Koregaon case to the national investigating agency (NIA).

The move drew sharp reactions from the Maharashtra government who accused the Centre of taking the decision without the consent of the state government, adding that the decision was “against the Constitution”.

In a tweet, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hit out at the Centre and said, “I strongly condemn the decision to transfer the investigation of "Koregaon-Bhima" case to NIA, by the Central Government without any consent of Maharashtra State Government.”