Pune Police Violated Procedures in Bhima Koregaon Case: Report

With nine of the ten accused in the Bhima Koregaon case continuing to remain in jail, The Caravan on Saturday, 14 December, reported on “several technical anomalies and clear procedural violations” by the Pune Police in its investigation and handling of evidence in the case.

Based on the scrutiny of the evidence, The Caravan report claims “blatant flouting” of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the procedure that it spells out for handling digital evidence, especially focusing on evidence surrounding Surendra Gadling.

Among the evidence that the police had relied on to press its case were purported letters contained in the hard drives of some of the accused.

The alleged violations by the police that The Caravan report points out include what appears to be editing of the files while the devices were in police custody as well procedural violations during the raids that were conducted on the accuseds’ homes.