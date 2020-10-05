Bhim Army Chief , Others Booked Under Sec 144 Over Hathras Visit

An FIR has been registered against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unidentified persons for the alleged violation of section 144 of CrPc and the Epidemic Diseases Act while visiting the village in Hathras district to meet the family of a gang rape-murder victim, IANS reported.

Azad and his supporters had visited the family on Sunday, 4 October during which they had heated exchanges with police deployed there.