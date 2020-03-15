Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Launches ‘Azad Samaj Party’
On Sunday, 15 March, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad launched his new political party and named it ‘Azad Samaj Party’ on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.
Chandrashekhar on his Twitter handle wrote, ‘Saheb Kanshi Ram. Your mission will be completed.’
According to sources quoted by IANS, the Bhim Army has already launched its student wing named Bhim Army Students Federation (BASF). It has started a campaign on social media in which they have emphasised on the 'need for a new political party'.
Chandrasekhar has also requested Dalits, backward castes and Muslims to support the party.
Azad has now set his eyes on Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Bhim Army chief earlier met with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa) president Om Prakash Rajbhar.
The Bhim Army has been supporting the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) and is on the same page with the Muslim community on this issue.
The Bhim Army, it is said, will directly encroach upon the vote base of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, to counter the Bhim Army's plan to enter the political arena and erode her political base, BSP chief Mayawati has convened a meeting of party leaders and office bearers in the first week of April, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
