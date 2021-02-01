Bharat Biotech, SII Welcome FM’s Emphasis on Health in Budget 2021

Dr Krishna Ella, chairman & managing director, Bharat Biotech, found the budget announcement to be a great step ahead. “The finance minister’s commitment, to provide more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic and ensure an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme, will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a COVID-19 free Bharat.”

The move to focus on preventive, curative health and well-being is very reassuring, Dr Ella added.